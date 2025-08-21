Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher for a sixth consecutive session on Thursday, though overall gains remained limited due to mixed global cues ahead of the Federal Reserve's annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from August 21 to August 23, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 260 points, or 0.3 percent, at 82,119 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index traded up 74 points, or 0.3 percent, at 25,126.

ICICI Bank, Trent, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, BEL and Bajaj FinServ all rose over 1 percent.

India Cements jumped 3.2 percent. UltraTech Cement is selling 20.1 million shares in the company through on Offer-for-Sale at a floor price of Rs. 368 per share.

Clean Science and Technology shares rallied 2 percent in volatile trade amid reports that promoters Ashok Boob and Krishna Boob are likely to sell up to 24 percent stake in the company via block deals.

Bharti Hexacom gained 1 percent after it received shareholder approval to sell mobile towers to its sister concern for Rs. 1,134 crore.

RailTel Corporation of India climbed 2.2 percent on receiving a work order worth Rs. 35 crore from Kerala State Information Technology Mission.

Godrej Properties advanced 2.4 percent. The company has entered into an agreement to acquire a 7 percent equity stake in Godrej Skyline Developers from an existing shareholder.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.