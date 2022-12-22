Sensex, Nifty Extend Declines For Third Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for a third straight session on Thursday, with COVID-related fears and rising oil prices weighing on sentiment.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament that random sampling of international passengers has started at airports as concern grows over the rise in COVID cases in China and elsewhere.

Oil prices were up for a fourth day running as the dollar edged lower on improved risk sentiment and the United States braced for extreme cold weather in what has been described as a once-in-a-generation storm.

The latest weekly petroleum report of the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing a larger-than-expected inventory draw also contributed to the oil price rise.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 241.02 points, or 0.39 percent, to 60,826.22 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 71.75 points, or 0.39 percent, at 18,127.35.

Among the prominent decliners, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Bajaj FinServ, Mahindra & Mahindra and UPL lost 2-3 percent.

Bandhan Bank slumped 4.9 percent after it received a binding bid of Rs 801 crore from an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) for its written-off portfolio.

