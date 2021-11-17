Markets

Sensex, Nifty Extend Declines For Second Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower for a second straight session on Wednesday, the dollar jumped and bond yields rose as upbeat U.S. retail sales data fueled bets on earlier Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Key benchmark indexes traded in a narrow band with a negative bias for most of the day before extending losses in afternoon trading amid selling pressure in financials and banking shares.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 314.04 points, or 0.52 percent, at 60,008.33, while the broader NSE Nifty index fell 100.55 points, or 0.56 percent, to close at 17,898.65.

Axis Bank, Britannia Industries, Cipla, Reliance Industries and UPL fell 2-3 percent while automakers extended gains for a second day after reports that concerns regarding shortage of semiconductors may be resolved soon.

Tata Motors advanced 1.8 percent and Maruti Suzuki India added 2.4 percent.

NTPC, SBI Life and Asian Paints were among the other prominent gainers.

