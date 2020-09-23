Sensex, Nifty Extend Declines For Fifth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for the fifth day running on Wednesday as rising Covid-19 cases at home and fears over more pandemic lockdowns in Europe dented sentiment.

Uncertainty ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts on Thursday also caused volatility.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended a choppy session down 65.66 points, or 0.17 percent, at 37,668.42, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 21.80 points, or 0.20 percent, at 11,131.85.

Infratel slumped 8.3 percent, Bharti Airtel lost 8.2 percent and Vodafone Idea shares plunged nearly 11 percent after media reports suggested that telecom operators will have to pay 10 percent of the total AGR liability by March 31 irrespective of the part-payments made by them.

IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Tata Steel tumbled around 3 percent, while Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, GAIL, Coal India and Axis Bank rose 1-2 percent. Reliance Industries closed 0.8 percent higher after it sold 1.28 percent stake in Reliance Retail to global investment firm KKR.

Hexaware Technologies gained 1.7 percent after the company's promoter accepted discovered delisting price of Rs 475 per share.

