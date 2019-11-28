Sensex, Nifty Extend Bull Run

(RTTNews) - Indian shares extended their bull run on Thursday to reach fresh record closing highs on expectations that growth will recover over the next few quarters on the back of various measures announced by the Modi government.

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman blamed the UPA for the introduction of "minimum alternate tax" and "dividend distribution tax", traders are betting that both are on their way out in the next Budget.

Meanwhile, with the slowdown in economic growth, the Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut its key interest rate for the sixth consecutive time at its meeting next week.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 109.56 points, or 0.27 percent, at 41,130.17, a fresh record closing high, after hitting as high as 41,163.79 earlier in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty index also ended at a new record closing high of 12,154.30, up 53.60 points, or 0.44 percent, from its previous close on the day of November series futures and options (F&O) contract expiry.

Telecom tower infrastructures provider Bharti Infratel jumped as much as 14.2 percent on heavy volume.

Private sector lender Yes Bank surged 3.2 percent ahead of a board meet on Friday to consider fund-raising plans.

SBI, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Coal India and JSW Steel climbed 2-4 percent.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries settled 0.8 percent higher at Rs. 1,582, becoming the first Indian company to hit a market cap of Rs. 10 lakh crore.

On the flip side, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp and Zee Entertainment Enterprises dropped 1-3 percent.

Globally, other Asian markets ended mixed while European stocks fell slightly in early trade after U.S. President Donald Trump signed two U.S. bills supporting Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters, defying calls from China to block the legislation.

Trump's approval of the legislation has dampened the prospects for an interim trade deal.

