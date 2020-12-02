Sensex, Nifty Erase Early Losses To End Flat

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended off their day's lows on Wednesday after the U.K. became the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for mass use.

Financials succumbed to heavy selling pressure, while automakers and metal companies rose, helping limit the downside in the broader market.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended down 37.40 points, or 0.08 percent, at 44,618.04 after hitting as low as 44,169.97 earlier in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty index edged up 4.70 points, or 0.04 percent, to 13,113.75.

ICICI Bank, Shree Cement, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 1-3 percent while Titan, Coal India, Asian Paints, ONGC and GAIL rallied 3-5 percent.

Pfizer rose 2.3 percent as Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted emergency use approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Bharti Infratel soared 4.4 percent after reports that Bharti Airtel bought an additional 4.9 percent stake in its tower arm via open market block deals.

Adani Enterprises jumped 7.2 percent, Jindal Steel & Power advanced 2.1 percent and Vedanta gained 2 percent on the buzz the coal ministry is likely to award 19 coal mines auctioned for the first time ever within 7-10 days.

BPCL rose 1.4 percent after the government received three preliminary bids for buying of controlling stake in the country's second-largest fuel retailer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.