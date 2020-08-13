Sensex, Nifty Erase Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end lower on Thursday, tracking mixed global cues and amid caution ahead of the release of July's retail inflation print.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 59.14 points, or 0.15 percent, to 38,310.49, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 7.95 points, or 0.07 percent, at 11,300.45.

Among the prominent decliners, ITC, HDFC Life, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motor and Sun Pharma fell 1-2 percent.

Tata Motors soared 4.6 percent after CARE Ratings reaffirmed its assessment of the company across bank facilities and retail borrowing. There were also reports that the automaker has hiked prices of all its cars in its 'New Forever' range.

Hindalco rallied 4.2 percent amid rising aluminum prices and ahead of its earnings results due tomorrow. Infratel, Titan and Larsen & Toubro rose around 4 percent.

Grasim Industries edged up slightly despite the company reporting a 66.61 percent year-on-year fall in net profit for the quarter ended June 30.

Bharti Airtel lost 2 percent after MSCI reportedly reduced the weight of the stock in its two indexes by half.

