Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session largely unchanged on Tuesday as investors booked some profits at higher levels after two days of stellar rally post a slew of measures announced by the government last week to boost slowing economic growth.

Positive global cues on renewed hopes about U.S.-China trade talks helped to limit the downside in the broader market.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up by 7.11 points, or 0.02 percent, at 39,097.14 after gaining nearly 3,000 points in the previous two sessions. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 12 points, or 0.10 percent, to finish at 11,588.20.

Banks succumbed to profit taking after outperforming in the previous two sessions. Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, Indian Bank and SBI fell 3-4 percent.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries jumped more than 3 percent on reports that it is likely to go on a spending spree to upgrade its chemicals business.

IT stocks rebounded, with Tech Mahindra and Infosys surging 3-4 percent.

Maruti Suzuki India rallied 2 percent after reports that its September sales are likely to be higher than in August.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions shares jumped 4.7 percent after it got an extension to hold its annual general meeting.

Thomas Cook (India) declined 1.6 percent to extend losses from the previous session despite the company clarifying that it was an entirely separate entity from Thomas Cook UK, which collapsed under a pile of debt.

