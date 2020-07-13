Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a volatile session modestly higher on Monday amid positive global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped as much as 430 points earlier in the day before giving up most of its gains to end the session up 99.36 points, or 0.27 percent, at 36,693.69.

The broader NSE index also rose about 1 percent before ending off its day's highs at 10,815.20, up 47.15 points, or 0.44 percent, from its previous close.

Tech Mahindra shares surged 5.5 percent. The company said it will facilitate the return of over 210 employees and their dependents from the United States. Rival HCL Technologies rallied 3.7 percent.

Metal stocks such as JSW Steel and Hindalco gained 3-4 percent as metal prices surged on optimism over China's recovery.

Reliance Industries climbed 3.2 percent after it secured Rs 730 crore funding from wireless technology leader Qualcomm by selling a small stake in Jio Platforms.

On the flip side, HDFC dropped 1.7 percent and HDFC Bank declined 2 percent after reports suggested that HDFC Bank has conducted an investigation into allegations of improper lending practices and conflict of interest at its vehicle financing arm.

ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Power Grid Corp all fell around 2 percent. Avenue Supermarts slumped 4.3 percent after reporting an 88 percent fall in quarterly net profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.