Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session Marginally Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Tuesday's volatile session on a flat note as investors booked profits at higher levels, tracking a weak opening of European markets.

PSU banks and metal stocks surged, while shares of private banks and IT companies fell.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit a high of 52,516.76 and a low of 51,863.61 before settling at 52,104.17, down 49.96 points, or 0.10 percent, from its previous close.

The broader NSE Nifty index slid 1.25 points to finish at 15,313.45, after having hit a high of 15,431.75 in early trade.

Tata Motors, Nestle India, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank dropped 1-2 percent, while Power Grid Corp surged as much as 6.3 percent to pace the gainers in the Nifty pack.

NTPC, Hindalco, Tata Steel and ONGC rallied 3-5 percent.

Asian markets ended broadly higher earlier in the day, with expectations for more fiscal stimulus and global efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease offering support.

European stocks struggled for direction as investors kept a wary eye on bond yields and awaited the release of German ZEW survey results and fourth quarter Eurozone GDP data for directional cues.

