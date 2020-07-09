Sensex, Nifty End Up Over 1%

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Thursday, with financials and metal stocks gaining ground ahead of the start of corporate earnings season. Positive global cues also boosted sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 408.68 points, or 1.12 percent, to 36,737.69, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 107.70 points, or 1.01 percent, at 10,813.45.

Commodity-related stocks surged, with Hindalco rallying 6.6 percent and Tata Steel rising 3.2 percent as Chinese markets extended their winning streak to the eight day on hopes of a faster recovery for the world's second largest economy.

Among financials, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, SBI and HDFC climbed 2-4 percent.

TCS edged down slightly ahead of its earnings release, while Infosys and HCL Technologies rose 1-2 percent.

Strides Pharma Science advanced 2.3 percent after receiving approval from the U.S. drug regulator for for Butalbital, Acetaminophen, Caffeine, and Codeine Phosphate Capsules.

