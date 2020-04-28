Sensex, Nifty End Up Over 1%

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Tuesday as financials extended gains from the previous session following the RBI's announcement of Rs 50,000 crore liquidity facility for mutual funds.

Investors ignored Fitch Ratings' warning that India's sovereign rating could come under pressure if there is further deterioration in fiscal outlook as a result of lower growth or fiscal easing.

"Fiscal easing to support growth is likely to be announced, given the extended lockdown. Further deterioration in the fiscal outlook as a result of lower growth or fiscal easing could pressure the sovereign rating in light of the limited fiscal headroom India had when it entered this crisis," the rating agency said in a statement.

The benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 371.44 points, or 1.17 percent, to 32,114.52, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 98.60 points, or 1.06 percent, at 9,380.90.

IndusInd Bank jumped 17 percent despite the private sector lender reporting an 18 percent drop in its pre-tax profit for the March quarter on account of higher provisioning.

Axis Bank soared 7 percent ahead of its earnings release later in the day.

ICICI Bank, Bajaj FinServ, HDFC and Bajaj Finance rallied 4-9 percent.

On the flip side, Nestle India, Vedanta, NTPC, IOC and Sun Pharma dropped 2-3 percent.

Ambuja Cements fell 2.8 percent, giving up early gains after it reported a 6.80 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 742.59 crore for the first quarter ended March 31.

