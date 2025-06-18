Markets

Sensex, Nifty End With Small Losses

June 18, 2025 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday as investors kept a close watch on escalating developments in the Israel-Iran conflict and awaited the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision later in the day.

A cautious undertone prevailed as comments from U.S. President Donald Trump raised fears of U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.

Trump demanded "unconditional surrender" from Tehran, warning that U.S. patience was "wearing thin" and that America held "complete and total control over Iranian skies".

The dollar slipped today after Trump's warning and the release of weak U.S. economic data. Oil prices eased but hovered close to five-month highs on concerns about potential disruptions to Iran's crude oil exports.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route, has become a focal point of concern, with investors fearing that disruption of oil flows through this narrow strait could hit the Indian economy hard.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 138.64 points, or 0.17 percent, to 81,444.66 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed down 41.35 points, or 0.17 percent, at 24,812.05.

The mid-cap and small-cap indexes on the BSE fell around 0.3 percent each. The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,449 shares declining while 1,530 shares advanced and 136 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, NTPC, Bajaj FinServ, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports and TCS declined 1-2 percent.

IndusInd Bank surged 4.4 percent after global brokerage firm Nomura raised its price target on the stock.

Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Titan Company shares rallied 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.