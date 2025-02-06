Sensex, Nifty End Slightly Lower Before RBI Policy Outcome

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended slightly lower on Thursday amid the expiry of the weekly options of Nifty 50 contracts and the RBI's interest-rate decision on Friday.

Positive cues from global markets helped limit overall losses as inflation concerns and trade war fears ebbed somewhat.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 213.12 points, or 0.27 percent, at 78,058.16 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 23,603.35, down 92.95 points, or 0.39 percent, from its previous close.

The BSE mid-cap index shed 0.9 percent while the small-cap index ended little changed.

The market breadth was negative, with 2,018 shares ending lower on the BSE while 1,917 shares rose and 128 shares ended unchanged.

The rupee fell by 14 paise to hit a new record low in early trade amid sustained foreign fund outflows.

Tata Group's retail arm Trent plunged 8.4 percent as Q3 results missed Street estimates and the company said it would pursue a store portfolio optimization agenda. ONGC, Titan Company, Bharti Airtel and BEL fell 2-3 percent.

SBI declined 1.6 percent despite the state-run lender reporting s strong financial performance with increased profits and improved asset quality in Q3 of current fiscal year.

Pharma stocks rose on defensive buying, with Cipla rallying 2.5 percent and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rising 1 percent.

HDFC Life, ITC Hotels and Adani Ports rose 1-2 percent.

