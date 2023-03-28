Sensex, Nifty End Slightly Lower Despite Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a volatile session on a subdued note Tuesday despite positive cues from global markets.

Several Adani Group stocks hit lower circuit limits, weighing on sentiment. It seems investors avoided taking big bets ahead of F&O expiry and a market holiday on Thursday for Sri Ram Navami.

Also, traders were concerned that a hike in transaction taxes on futures and options trade might severely dent stock trading activity in the country.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gyrated between gains and losses before ending the session down 40.14 points, or 0.07 percent, to 57,613.72. The broader NSE Nifty index settled 34 points, or 0.2 percent, lower at 16,951.70.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports led losses to close 5-7 percent lower, while Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Tech Mahindra fell 2-3 percent.

On the positive side, banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank rose 1-2 percent.

