Sensex, Nifty End Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell slightly on Wednesday after seeing broad gains in the last few sessions. Weak domestic factory output data and mixed global cues dampened investors' mood.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 37.38 points, or 0.10 percent, to 38,369.63 after four days of gains.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 14.10 points, or 0.12 percent, at 11,308.40, snapping a six-day winning run.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Britannia, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Kotak Mahindra Bank all fell around 2 percent, while Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, SBI and HCL Technologies climbed 2-5 percent.

Bharat Forge jumped 5.1 percent on expectations that it will benefit from rising defence opportunities.

Engineering firm JMC Projects (India) soared 8.3 percent after saying it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,363 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation rallied 10 percent on reports that IndiGo is in talks with two lessors to sell and lease back 12 of its ATR 72-600 aircraft and their engines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.