News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Slightly Higher; Pharma Stocks Top Gainers

August 21, 2024 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

A cautious undertone prevailed ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes and preliminary revisions to U.S. labor data later in the day that could provide greater clarity on monetary policy easing.

Investors also braced for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming keynote speech at the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole economic symposium on Friday.

Experts anticipate Powell will hint at a 25-bps rate cut in September, but caution that decisions will remain data-dependent.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex moved in a narrow range before closing up 102.44 points, or 0.13 percent, at 80,905.30. The broader NSE Nifty index settled up 71.35 points, or 0.29 percent, at 24,770.20.

Healthcare stocks topped the gainers list, with Cipla and Divis Laboratories rallying 2 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.

Among other prominent gainers, Grasim, SBI Life and Titan Company all rose around 2 percent.

On the flip side, Power Grid Corp, UltraTech, Tata Steel and Tech Mahindra fell around 1 percent each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.