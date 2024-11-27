Sensex, Nifty End Slightly Higher As Adani Group Stocks Rebound

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Wednesday as the dollar slipped in international markets and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon came into effect in the early hours today, denting oil's risk premium.

The ceasefire deal, agreed by both sides for a 60-day halt in fighting, requires Hezbollah to retreat 40 kilometers from the Israel border, and Israel to gradually withdraw its remaining forces on the ground from the Lebanese territory.

Over the next 60 days, the Lebanese Army and the State Security Forces will deploy and take control of their own territory once again.

Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon will not be allowed to be rebuilt.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 230.02 points, or 0.29 percent, at 80,234.08 after a somewhat choppy session.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled at 24,274.90, up 80.40 points, or 0.33 percent, from its previous close.

Adani Group stocks rebounded strongly from losses in the previous session after a clarification that Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and senior executive Vneet Jaain are not facing charges under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

Adani Enterprises surged 11.6 percent and Adani Ports rallied 5.9 percent, while Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Green Energy both jumped around 10 percent.

Among other prominent gainers, NTPC, Trent and BEL rose 2-3 percent.

Among those that fell, Shriram Finance, Wipro, Titan Company and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise all ended down around 1 percent.

