Sensex, Nifty End Sharply Lower As Stocks Fall On Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - The Indian stock market started off on a high note on Wednesday and the key indices hit fresh record highs, but stocks eventually ended in the red as investors chose to take profits.

Optimism about coronavirus vaccines, and easing uncertainty on the U.S. political front as the Trump administration paved the way for the transition of the President-elect Joe Biden to White House lifted the market to new highs on Tuesday, and stocks extended their upmove Wednesday morning only to falter as the session progressed.

Worries about continued surge in coronavirus cases in the country and fears of fresh lockdown restrictions in several places weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended with a loss of 694.92 points or 1.56% at 43,828.10, almost 1,000 points off a new high of 44,825.37 it had hit in early trades.

The National Stock Exchange's Nifty finished with a loss of 196.75 points or 1.51% at 12,858.40. The index touched a high of 13,145.85 in early trades.

ONGC (up 6.25%) bucked the trend and ended sharply higher. Power Grid Corporation and IndusInd Bank, the other two gainers in the Sensex, edged up marginally.

Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank lost 2.5 to 3.2%. ICICI Bank shed about 1.2%, while State Bank of India edged down marginally.

Automobile stocks ended with sharp losses. Sun Pharma, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro and Asian Paints also ended sharply lower.

