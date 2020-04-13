Sensex, Nifty End Sharply Lower As Banks Drag

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Monday, with rate-sensitive financials, auto and realty stocks pacing the decliners, after the minutes of the MPC meeting on 27 March released today noted that a mega economic package of nearly Rs 1.7 lakh crore announced on 26 March to tackle the Covid-19 lockdown was more of a relief measure than fiscal stimulus.

Sentiment was also hit by a more than $1 a barrel jump in oil prices after top oil producers agreed to their biggest-ever output cut.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 469.60 points, or 1.51 percent, to 30,690.02 amid profit taking after a stellar rally last week on news of continuous stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 118.05 points, or 1.30 percent, at 8,993.85.

Bajaj Finance shares plunged more than 10 percent, while Tech Mahindra, Britannia Industries, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj FinServ and Zee Entertainment Enterprises lost 3-8 percent.

Property developer DLF slumped 6.8 percent and Prestige Estates declined 5.4 percent.

On the positive side, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco and Larsen & Toubro climbed 4-6 percent.

Caplin Point Laboratories soared 6 percent after the company received approval from the U.S. health regulator for its Ropivacaine Hydrochloride injection.

