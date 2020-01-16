Sensex, Nifty End On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Thursday's session on a firm note, but off record highs reached earlier in the day after the United States and China signed a trade truce, helping ease investors' concerns of further escalation in the costly conflict.

Some questions still remain over whether President Donald Trump's efforts to rewrite the economic relationship with Beijing will ever go any further.

The phase one trade deal calls for China to purchase $200 billion worth of U.S. goods over the next two years, including up to $50 billion worth of agricultural products.

In exchange, the U.S. will scrap a new round of tariffs and cut tariffs on approximately $120 billion worth of Chinese goods in half to 7.5 percent.

Trump noted a 25 percent tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports will remain in place in order to give the U.S. leverage as the two countries enter into phase two negotiations.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 59.83 points, or 0.14 percent, at 41,932.56, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 12.95 points, or 0.09 percent, to 12,356.25.

Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Nestle India and Eicher Motors climbed 1-4 percent, while Hindalco, GAIL, JSW Steel, Infratel and NTPC all fell around 2 percent.

