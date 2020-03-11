Sensex, Nifty End On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares pared early gains to finish on a flat note on Wednesday after U.S. markets rallied back from the worst rout since the financial crisis overnight on stimulus expectations.

Markets ended off their day's highs as other Asian markets finished mostly lower in reaction to negative headlines around the coronavirus and amid doubts about whether expected stimulus measures would be adequate enough to soften the economic blows from the coronavirus outbreak.

Media reports suggest that U.S. President Donald Trump briefed Senate Republicans Tuesday on his proposed economic stimulus package in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow declined to specify the dollar amount for the package, but confirmed that Trump prefers it include a payroll tax "holiday" through the end of this year.

European stocks were mostly higher in early trade after the Bank of England today cut interest rates by half a percent to support businesses affected by the economic uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Closer home, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 62.45 points, or 0.18 percent, at 35,697.40 after reaching as high as 36,021.51 earlier in the day. The broader Nifty index finished marginally lower at 10,448.90, giving up all its early gains.

Yes Bank shares jumped nearly 37 percent after the private sector lender enabled inward IMPS/NEFT services.

Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises rallied 4-7 percent, while BPCL, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and GAIL plunged 5-10 percent.

