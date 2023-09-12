News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty End On Flat Note; Small And Midcap Stocks Slump

September 12, 2023 — 06:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session on a flat note Tuesday, even as small and mid-cap stocks witnessed significant selling pressure after the recent rally.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 94.05 points, or 0.14 percent, to 67,221.13, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 3.15 points at 19,993.20.

The BSE-Midcap and BSE-Smallcap indexes plunged 3 percent and 4 percent, respectively on concerns over valuations after seeing robust gains so far this year. IT and pharma stocks topped the gainers list, with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Infosys and TCS rising between 1.4 percent and 2.6 percent.

Larsen & Toubro advanced 1.9 percent after raising its share buyback price. On the flip side, Coal India, Adani Enterprises, Power Grid Corp, NTPC and BPCL lost 3-4 percent.

Global cues were mixed as investors looked ahead to the release of key U.S. inflation and other macroeconomic indicators this week for directional cues.

The highly anticipated U.S. consumer price inflation report is due on Wednesday, with a surprise upside in inflation likely to spoil the market mood and boost the appeal for the U.S. dollar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.