Sensex, Nifty End On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares finished little changed on Monday, with banks and IT stocks pacing the decliners amid lack of any major domestic or global triggers.

Investors awaited auto sales data as well as reports on core sector output data, external debt and manufacturing due this week for directional cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 17.14 points to finish at 41,558, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 14.80 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,260.60.

Banks SBI, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank fell around 1 percent while TCS, India's largest IT services company, shed 0.7 percent.

Automakers advanced, with Tata Motors climbing 4.3 percent after the company said it had secured an order to supply 500 units of its electric Tigor sedans from Delhi-based mobility taxi service provider Prakriti E-Mobility Pvt Ltd.

Eicher Motors rallied 2.6 percent, Ashok Leyland jumped 2.8 percent and Maruti Suzuki India gained 1 percent.

Globally, other Asian markets ended mostly lower as investors exercised caution amid rising political tensions in North East Asia and violence in the Middle East.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a ruling party meeting, called for "positive and offensive measures" to ensure security ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for denuclearisation talks with the United States.

The U.S. military carried out air strikes in Iraq and Syria on Sunday against Iran-backed militia group, while Turkey announced its plan to send forces to Libya to assist Al-Seraj government.

European stocks fell in cautious trade as investors awaited the final details of a promised trade deal between the United States and China, which is expected to be signed in January.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.