Sensex, Nifty End Off Day's Lows As Oil Prices Ease

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday as investors looked for guidance on inflation and interest rates from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Escalating Middle East tensions also weighed on markets following the Gaza hospital blast that unleashed a torrent of condemnation across the Arab world.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 247.78 points, or 0.38 percent, to 65,629.24, extending losses for a second day running after U.S. Treasury yields jumped to 16-year highs on hawkish comments from Fed officials.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 46.40 points, or 0.24 percent, at 19,624.70.

Both Sensex and Nifty ended off their day's lows after oil prices fell around 2 percent in European trade on news that the United States is easing sanctions on Venezuela.

Wipro tumbled more than 3 percent after posting disappointing earnings for the September quarter and issuing weak guidance.

UPL, NTPC, Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra all fell over 1 percent.

Among the top gainers, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India and LTIMindtree jumped 4-7 percent on posting better-than-expected earnings.

Indraprastha Gas slumped 5.1 percent after the Delhi government approved the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023, which mandates a time-bound transition of commercial vehicle fleets of aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities to zero-emission electric vehicles.

