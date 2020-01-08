Sensex, Nifty End Off Day's Lows

(RTTNews) - Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday amid worries that U.S.-Iran tensions may escalate.

Iran fired a series of rockets at two U.S.-Iraqi airbases early this morning, raising fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

However, those fears have ebbed somewhat after Iraq's military said it had no troop casualties in the Iranian strike and U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that "All is well!"

Iraq, Germany, Denmark and Norway said none of their troops were killed or injured.

"Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense," Foreign Minister Javad Zarif announced on Twitter. "We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 393 points in early trade before recouping some of its loss to end the session down 51.73 points, or 0.13 percent, at 40,817.74. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 27.60 points, or 0.23 percent, to 12,025.35.

ONGC, IOC, Larsen & Toubro, Coal India and Eicher Motors fell 2-4 percent while Bajaj Finance, UltraTech, TCS, Yes Bank and Bharti Airtel rose 1-3 percent.

