Sensex, Nifty End Off Day's Lows

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a range-bound session slightly lower on Monday as caution prevailed ahead of the Christmas holiday and the upcoming expiration of near-month derivative contracts.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended down 38.88 points, or 0.09 percent at 41,642.66 after a record-breaking spree that lasted four consecutive sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 5.65 points, or 0.05 percent, to 12,266.15.

Yes Bank shares tumbled 3.8 percent after being excluded from the 30-share benchmark Sensex.

Nestle India fell 2.4 percent despite its inclusion in the Sensex.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries declined 1.8 percent after the government sought to block the company's plan to sell stake to Saudi Aramco.

Coal India and SBI lost around 1.6 percent each.

Realty firm Indiabulls Real Estate slumped 4.3 percent after it agreed to sell commercial projects in Mumbai and Gurugram to global investment firm Blackstone for an enterprise value of Rs 810.7 crore.

Among the top gainers, Maruti Suzuki India, Vedanta and Zee Entertainment Enterprises rallied 2-4 percent.

Globally, other Asian markets ended mostly lower despite U.S. President Donald Trump's positive comments on trade and the release of U.S. data pointing to solid economic growth in the world's largest economy.

European stocks were little changed in cautious trade after nearing a record high in the previous session amid signs of progress on a phase-one deal between the United States and China.

