Sensex, Nifty End Off Day's Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Monday but ended off their day's highs as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of economic measures worth about Rs. 73,000 crore to stimulate consumer spending and capital expenditure. FM's speech fell short of expectations.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 84.31 points, or 0.21 percent, at 40,593.80, extending gains for the eighth consecutive session.

The broader NSE Nifty index rose 16.75 points, or 0.14 percent, to 11,930.95, helped by gains in IT and pharma stocks.

Asian Paints, Cipla, UPL, ITC and Infosys climbed 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Tata Motors, HDFC Life, GAIL, JSW Steel and Bharti Airtel dropped 2-3 percent. Trading on key stock exchanges BSE and NSE remained unaffected despite power outage across Mumbai city, and the neighboring areas.

Vedanta plunged 20.7 percent after its delisting failed on account of a large quantity of unconfirmed orders.

Future Group stocks tumbled after Amazon moved the Singapore International Arbitration Centre over the Future Group-RIL deal.

Future Retail lost 8.2 percent, Future Consumer declined 4.6 percent and Future Enterprises gave up 4.7 percent.

Global cues were positive as hopes of further stimulus on both sides of the Atlantic helped investors shrug off concerns over an accelerated spread of Covid-19 across Europe.

