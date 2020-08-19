Sensex, Nifty End Off Day's Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for the third straight session on Wednesday, though markets ended well off their day's highs ahead of the FOMC's last meeting minutes to be released later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 86.47 points, or 0.22 percent, to 38,614.79, with underlying sentiment helped by positive global cues and persistent foreign fund inflows.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 23.05 points, or 0.20 percent, to 11,408.40.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares soared as much as 14 percent as positive management comments outweighed weak quarterly results.

GAIL surged 5 percent while SBI, HDFC Life, IOC, UPL, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra climbed 1-2 percent.

Adani Enterprises jumped 13.7 percent after the Union Cabinet approved the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to lease out the three airports.

PVR rallied 6.3 percent and Inox Leisure soared 7.8 percent amid speculation that movie theatres might be reopened from as early as next month.

