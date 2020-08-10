Sensex, Nifty End Off Day's Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Monday, with underlying sentiment helped by firm cues from global markets after U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Saturday partly restoring enhanced unemployment payments to the tens of millions of Americans who lost jobs in the pandemic.

Local markets, however, ended off their day's highs after China said it will impose sanctions on 11 U.S. citizens in response to similar measures from Washington on Chinese and Hong Kong officials.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 390 points before paring some gains to end the session up 141.51 points or 0.37 percent, at 38,182.08.

The broader NSE Nifty index also ended off day's highs at 11,274.70, up 60.65 points, or 0.54 percent, from its previous close.

Cipla shares soared 9.5 percent after the pharmaceutical company reported a 26.58 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

Lupin rallied 8.3 percent and Sun Pharma climbed 3.5 percent after recalling drugs in the U.S.

Bharat Electronics soared 9.1 percent, Larsen & Toubro jumped 4.8 percent, BEML rose 3.2 percent and BHEL advanced 3.1 percent after the government said it will stop importing more than 100 items used by armed forces in a bid to boost local manufacturing.

Among financials, ICICI Bank advanced 1.8 percent, HDFC gained 1.1 percent and HDFC Bank rose 0.8 percent.

Reliance Industries, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints and Eicher Motors were among the laggards.

