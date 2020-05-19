Sensex, Nifty End Off Day's Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, with positive global cues on hopes of a vaccine for Covid-19 and a rise in rupee on the back of dollar weakness in international markets helping underpin investor sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 167.19 points, or 0.56 percent, at 30,196.17, snapping a three-day losing streak. The broader NSE Nifty index rose by 55.85 points, or 0.63 percent, to 8,879.10.

The Sensex jumped as much as 710.98 points, or 2.37 percent, to 30,739.96 earlier in the day and the Nifty hit as high as 9,030.35 before giving up most of their gains on concerns over rising number of coronavirus cases in India and fiscal deficit worries surrounding the stimulus package.

Bharti Airtel shares soared 10.8 percent to a record high after the telecom major reported a boost in its average revenue per user during the March quarter.

Grasim, UltraTech, ONGC and Adani Ports climbed 4-9 percent, while UPL lost 9.8 percent after the Centre issued a draft order to prohibit use of certain insecticides. Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and Vedanta declined 2-3 percent.

