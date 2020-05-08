Sensex, Nifty End Off Day's Highs

(RTTNews) - Positive global cues helped Indian shares push higher on Friday, though markets ended off their day's highs after Moody's Investors Service revised downward its growth projection for India to 0 percent for FY21 and cautioned that the country's sovereign rating could be downgraded if its fiscal metrics weaken materially.

Global cues were positive as trade-war fears receded and more countries announced plans to ease their lockdown restrictions.

Closer home, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 56,342 today, including 37,916 active cases and 1,886 deaths. 16,539 patients were treated and discharged.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped over 2 percent before giving up most of the early gains to end the session up 199.32 points, or 0.63 percent, at 31,642.70.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 52.45 points, or 0.57 percent, at 9,251.50, after reaching as high as 9,382.65 earlier in the day.

Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma and Hindustan Unilever rallied around 4 percent each, while JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and NTPC dropped 3-4 percent.

Reliance Industries advanced 3.5 percent on news that U.S.-based Vista Equity Partners will invest Rs 11,367 crore to pick a 2.32 percent equity stake in Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries' telecoms arm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.