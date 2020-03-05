Sensex, Nifty End Off Day's Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended off their day's highs on Thursday as investors fretted about rising coronavirus cases in the country.

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in the national capital region today, taking the total number of infections in the country to 30 so far.

However, the government has urged people "not to panic" as the situation is under control.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped over 1 percent before giving up some gains to end the session up 61.13 points, or 0.16 percent, at 38,470.61.

The broader NSE Nifty index also ended off its day's highs at 11,269, up 18 points, or 0.16 percent from its previous close.

Yes Bank shares jumped as much as 27 percent amid reports of takeover by SBI.

However, in a clarification to the stock exchanges, the private sector lender said it has not received any communication of a potential stake purchase by a consortium led by State Bank of India.

Bharti Airtel, Britannia, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Kotak Bank and Eicher Motors rallied 2-3 percent, while Cipla, Reliance Industries, Infratel, Hindalco and Zee Entertainment Enterprises lost 2-6 percent.

