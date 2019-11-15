Sensex, Nifty End Off Day's Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Friday, though markets ended off their day's highs owing to losses in the automobile and energy sectors. Gains in banking, telecom and metal stocks supported the upmove.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 70.21 points, or 0.17 percent, at 40,356.69, after hitting as high as 40,650.06 earlier in the day. The broader NSE Nifty index rose by 23.20 points, or 0.20 percent, to 11,895.30.

Bharti Airtel jumped more than 9 percent, Bharti Infratel soared 9.7 percent and Vodafone Idea shares surged as much as 27 percent on expectations the government would step in to alleviate financial stress in the ailing sector.

On a conference call with analysts, Vodafone Idea Ltd Chief Executive Officer Ravinder Takkar said that the government is clear that they want to see three private players and one public player.

"We are engaged with the government very positively and even before the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) case there have been a constructive response from the government."

SBI climbed 5.5 percent after the Supreme Court allowed ArcelorMittal to pay creditors for Essar Steel India.

On the flip side, Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp and IOC lost 1-4 percent.

Globally, cues from Asia and Europe were positive after White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow told reporters the U.S. and China are getting close to a 'phase one' agreement on trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.