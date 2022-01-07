Sensex, Nifty End Off Day's Highs

(RTTNews) - Positive global cues and hopes for improved corporate earnings helped Indian shares end higher on Friday.

Markets, however, ended off their day's highs against a tightening global monetary policy backdrop and growing concerns about the spread of Covid-10 infections in the country and elsewhere across the world.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex hit as high as 60,138.18 and reached an intraday low of 59,401.44 before ending the session up 142.81 points, or 0.24 percent, at 59,744.65.

The broader NSE Nifty also fluctuate before settling at 17,812.70, up 66.80 points, or 0.38 percent, from its previous close.

Shree Cement, HDFC Life, Hindalco, ONGC and Grasim jumped 2-5 percent in the Nifty pack, while Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj FinServ all dropped more than 1 percent.

