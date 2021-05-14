Sensex, Nifty End Narrowly Mixed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended little changed on Friday as trading resumed after a holiday the previous day on account of Id-Ul-Fitr or Ramzan Eid.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 41.75 points, or 0.09 percent, at 48,732.55, while the Nifty index slipped 18.70 points, or 0.13 percent, to 14,677.80.

Both indexes finished the holiday-shortened week down about 1 percent, snapping two weeks of gains on worries about rising inflation in the U.S. and climbing coronavirus cases in the country, with the official tally of infections crossing 24 million.

Financials, automakers and metal companies paced the declines, with IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Coal India losing 3-4 percent.

Asian Paints soared 8.4 percent and UPL surged 7.4 percent after both the companies reported better-than-expected earnings for the March quarter.

FMCG major ITC jumped 4.8 percent and Nestle India added 3 percent after government data showed the country's retail inflation eased led by lower food prices.

Larsen & Toubro climbed 2.1 percent after its construction arm secured large orders from a prestigious client.

