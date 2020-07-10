Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended modestly lower on Friday, tracking weak global cues and amid profit taking after the recent rally as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest software services firm, kick started the earnings season for the June quarter.

Investors also awaited industrial production and retail inflation data due out later in the day for direction.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 143.36 points, or 0.39 percent, to 36,594.33, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 45.40 points, or 0.42 percent, at 10,768.05.

Among the prominent decliners, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, GAIL and Axis Bank lost around 3 percent each.

State Bank of India declined 2 percent ahead of a board meeting next week to discuss and consider raising funds.

Punjab National Bank slumped as much as 5.4 percent after it reported loans made to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation worth Rs 3689 crore as fraud.

On the positive side, Reliance Industries surged over 3 percent to hit a record high with market cap surging to Rs 11.9 lakh crore.

HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 1.2 percent & SBI Life Insurance Company gained 2.4 percent after data showed that new business premiums of insurance companies contracted by lesser margin on an annual basis in June as compared to April and May.

Britannia Industries shares hit a 52-week higher before ending the session 1.5 percent higher. The company's board will be meeting on July 17 to consider and approve the June quarter results.

TCS rose 0.8 percent on the back of positive management commentary. The company reported below-expectations earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, but said the recovery trajectory will be faster than what was seen during the global financial crisis.

