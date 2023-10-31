Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Lower; Insurance Firms Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday following two days of gains.

Concerns about elevated interest rates in the U.S., ongoing Middle East tensions and persistent selling by foreign investors weighed on sentiment, though the downside remained capped by oil's over 3 percent fall in the previous session.

Traders watched the latest developments in the Middle East after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for a ceasefire in the war against Hamas.

Chinese manufacturing data disappointed, rekindling worries about global growth.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 237.72 points, or 0.37 percent, at 63,874.93 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 61.30 points, or 0.32 percent, lower at 19,079.60.

ONGC, LTIMindTree, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Sun Pharma fell 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack.

Financials witnessed selective buying, with Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Life and SBI Life climbing 1-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.