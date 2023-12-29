News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Lower In Year-end Trade

December 29, 2023 — 05:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell slightly on Friday but ended the year with significant gains on hopes that global central banks led by the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year in view of slowing inflation.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 170.12 points, or 0.23 percent, to 72,240.26 on the last trading day of the year while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 47.30 points, or 0.22 percent, lower at 21,731.40.

Eighteen shares advanced in the Nifty pack, while thirty-one declined and one stock closed unchanged.

BPCL led losses to close 3.2 percent lower while Coal India, Infosys, ONGC and SBI all fell over 1 percent.

Among the prominent gainers, Tata Consumer Products jumped 4.6 percent on merger news and Tata Motors rallied 3.4 percent while Adani Enterprises, Nestle India and Bajaj Auto rose 1-2 percent.

The Sensex gained more than 18 percent in 2023 to reach new highs while the Nifty index jumped over 19 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.