Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Lower In Year-end Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell slightly on Friday but ended the year with significant gains on hopes that global central banks led by the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year in view of slowing inflation.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 170.12 points, or 0.23 percent, to 72,240.26 on the last trading day of the year while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 47.30 points, or 0.22 percent, lower at 21,731.40.

Eighteen shares advanced in the Nifty pack, while thirty-one declined and one stock closed unchanged.

BPCL led losses to close 3.2 percent lower while Coal India, Infosys, ONGC and SBI all fell over 1 percent.

Among the prominent gainers, Tata Consumer Products jumped 4.6 percent on merger news and Tata Motors rallied 3.4 percent while Adani Enterprises, Nestle India and Bajaj Auto rose 1-2 percent.

The Sensex gained more than 18 percent in 2023 to reach new highs while the Nifty index jumped over 19 percent.

