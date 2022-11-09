Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Lower As US Election Results Roll In

November 09, 2022 — 05:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Wednesday's session modestly lower as investors monitored results from the U.S. mid-term election.

Early results from the elections showed Republicans are likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House.

Equity markets are betting on the possibility of a divided government that could prevent major policy changes.

Investors also await the U.S. consumer price inflation report due on Thursday, which might suggest the path for interest rates ahead.

Benchmark indexes traded flat for most of the session before losing some momentum towards the close.

Falling oil prices on China demand worries and gains in the rupee helped to limit losses in the broader market.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 151.60 points, or 0.25 percent, at 61,033.55 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 45.80 points, or 0.25 percent, lower at 18,157.

Shree Cement, Grasim, Divis Laboratories, Power Grid Corp and Hindalco tumbled 2-5 percent in the Nifty pack, while ITC, Coal India and Adani Ports climbed 2-4 percent.

