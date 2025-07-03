Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Lower Amid Anxiety Over Looming US Tariffs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Thursday's session slightly lower as investors remained anxious over ongoing U.S.-India trade talks.

As of now, U.S. President Donald Trump hasn't shown any signs of extending his 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs beyond 9 July.

Meanwhile, analysts said the U.S.-Vietnam trade agreement, announced on Wednesday, marks a pivotal shift in global supply chains, with geopolitical and economic ripple effects extending far beyond the two nations.

Elsewhere, South Korea called trade talks with the U.S. 'very difficult', adding the two sides are not really clear on what they want.

President Lee Jae Myung has downplayed expectations of a breakthrough before the U.S. resumes tariffs on multiple countries.

Earlier, Trump cast doubt on reaching a trade deal with Japan after threatening higher tariffs on Japanese exports to the United States.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex fell 170.22 points, or 0.20 percent, to 83,239.47, tracking mixed cues from global markets due to uncertainty over U.S. reciprocal trade policy.

The downside was capped after a survey showed India's services sector enjoyed its strongest growth in ten months in June, fueled by robust demand and cooling price pressures.

The broader NSE Nifty index dipped 48.10 points, or 0.19 percent, to 25,405.30. Second-line stocks outperformed, with the BSE mid-cap index slipping 0.1 percent and the small-cap index adding half a percent.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,018 shares rising while 1,988 shares declined and 162 shares closed unchanged.

Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ and Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 1-2 percent while Maruti Suzuki India gained 1 percent and Infosys added half a percent.

