Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Lower After Tuesday's Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday after rallying sharply the previous day on easing tariff concerns and expectations of a rate cut by the RBI later this week, which will be the first RBI policy under the new Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

U.S.-China trade tensions remained on investors' radar after the United States Postal Service (USPS) announced a temporary suspension of international package acceptance from China and Hong Kong.

After the U.S. and China both announced tariffs on each other's products, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that he is in no hurry to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 312.53 points, or 0.40 percent, at 78,271.28, giving up early gains.

The broader NSE Nifty index fell 42.95 points, or 0.18 percent, to 23,696.30, with falling crude oil prices in the international markets helping limit the downside.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes climbed 0.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was positive on the BSE, with 2,559 shares rising while 1,405 shares declined, and 139 shares closed unchanged.

Tata Consumer Products, Britannia Industries, Nestle India, Titan Company and Asian Paints fell 2-3 percent while ONGC, ITC Hotels and Hindalco all rallied around 3 percent.

Symphony plummeted 8.6 percent after the firm reported a net loss of Rs 10 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.