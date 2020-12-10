Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell on Thursday as investors booked some profits after the recent string of gains.

Financials, automakers, metal companies and heavyweight Reliance Industries led the market fall amid muted global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 143.62 points, or 0.31 percent, to 45,959.88, snapping a five-day winning run.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 50.80 points, 0.38 percent, at 13,478.30, snapping a seven-day winning streak.

Both indexes jumped more than 1 percent on Wednesday to notch fresh record highs amid stimulus hopes and Covid-19 vaccine optimism.

UPL shares plunged over 11 percent after a whistleblower reportedly claimed promoters of the company had siphoned off money.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Shree Cement and Ultra Tech dropped 2-3 percent, while Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia, ITC and Nestle India surged 2-4 percent.

IRCTC shares plummeted 11.4 percent after the government decided to sell 20 percent of its stake in the company through an offer for sale.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) today upgraded its forecast for the Indian economy, saying the economy has begun to normalize after containment measures started to ease in June.

In its latest 'Asian Development Outlook 2020 Update', ADB projected 8 percent contraction in 2020-21 as compared to 9 percent de-growth estimated earlier.

