Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end modestly lower on Wednesday as coronavirus worries returned to the fore.

Virus worries mounted as the number of confirmed infections exceeded 1.38 million globally and Eurozone finance ministers failed to agree on the region-wide stimulus measures following 16 hours of talks.

Closer home, investors pondered the possibility of an extension of the 21-day lockdown in the country beyond April 14 after many state governments and health experts suggested such a course of action.

India has recorded 149 deaths linked to coronavirus, with 35 dying in the last 24 hours alone. Nearly 5,200 cases have been recorded across the country, as per data made available by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 173.25 points, or 0.58 percent, to 29,893.96 after a highly volatile session. The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 43.45 points, or 0.49 percent, at 8,748.75.

ICICI Bank, Hindalco, Titan, TCS and Shree Cement fell 3-4 percent, while pharma stocks such as Cipla and Sun Pharma jumped around 5 percent to extend gains after the government eased curbs on exports of 24 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and their formulations.

Infratel, NTPC and Vedanta climbed 4-5 percent.

