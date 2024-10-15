Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Tuesday's session modestly lower after data showed India's CPI inflation rose to a nine-month high of 5.49 percent in September versus forecast of 5 percent and 3.65 percent in August on the back of rising food prices.

A stronger dollar and higher U.S. Treasury yields also weighed on markets after Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Monday signaled that future interest rate cuts will be less aggressive than the big move in September, following mixed data points in recent days.

On the positive side, falling oil prices helped to limit overall losses in the broader market.

Oil prices fell nearly 5 percent in European trade to hit two-week lows and extend losses for a third straight session on the back of a weaker demand forecast from IEA and amid reports that Israel's planned retaliatory attack on Iran won't target nuclear or oil facilities.

Closer home, the benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 152.93 points, or 0.19 percent, to end at 81,820.12 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled at 25,057.35, down 70.60 points, or 0.28 percent, from its previous close.

Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Wipro and HDFC Life fell 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack while Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and BPCL rose 1-2 percent.

