Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Friday's session modestly lower, with fears of aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve and the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict keeping underlying sentiment cautious, heading into the weekend.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Thursday he's "comfortable" with raising rates in quarter-point increments, while being "open" to a 50 basis-point move if needed.

He expects six more 25 basis point increases in the central bank's policy interest rate by the end of the year and three more next year, putting the Fed funds rate in a range of 2.75- 3 percent by the end of 2023.

Investors also assessed the ongoing geopolitical developments between Russia and Ukraine as the war enters its second month.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 233.48 points, or 0.41 percent, to 57,362.20, extending losses for a third straight session. The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 69.75 points, or 0.40 percent, at 17,153.

Titan Company shares led losses to end 3.4 percent lower while Eicher Motor, IOC, Maruti Suzuki India and Tech Mahindra dropped 1-2 percent.

Among those that gained, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, SBI, Adani Ports and Bajaj Auto rose 1-2 percent.

