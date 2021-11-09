Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Tuesday's session modestly lower after two days of gains.

Global cues were tepid as investors awaited key inflation data from the U.S. and China this week for clues about the outlook for interest rates.

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 112.16 points, or 0.19 percent, at 60,433.45 while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 24.30 points, or 0.13 percent, to finish at 18,044.25.

Britannia Industries declined 2.6 percent after its Q2 net profit missed estimates.

HDFC twins came under selling pressure, with HDFC Bank losing 1.7 percent and HDFC ending down 1.4 percent.

NTPC and Bajaj Finance both ended down over 1 percent.

On the positive side, Mahindra & Mahindra jumped as much as 5.2 percent after its second-quarter profit jumped multifold.

ONGC, SBI, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors rose 1-2 percent.

TVS Motor Company rallied 2.5 percent after reports that the company is in talks to raise up to $500 million for its EV subsidiary.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.