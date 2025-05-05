Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Higher On Trade Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Monday, with underlying sentiment supported by easing global trade tensions and continued foreign inflows.

U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted at possible trade agreements with nations as early as this week, raising optimism surrounding the U.S.-India trade deal.

Investors also cheered a sharp fall in crude prices in international markets after OPEC+ announced increased production, raising concerns about a potential supply glut.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 294.85 points, or 0.37 percent, at 80,796.84 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,461.15, up 114.45 points, or 0.47 percent, from its previous close.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes jumped 1.5 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,566 shares rising while 1,458 shares declined and 178 shares ended unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Adani Ports soared 6.3 percent and Bajaj FinServ rallied 3.8 percent.

ITC, Power Grid Corp, Eternal and Mahindra & Mahindra rose 2-3 percent.

Indraprastha Gas shares soared almost 7 percent after the company increased CNG prices.

Apollo Micro Systems climbed 7.2 percent as it acquired IDL Explosives Ltd. for Rs. 107 crores in an all-cash deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.