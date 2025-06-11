Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Higher; IT Stocks Lead Gains

June 11, 2025 — 06:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Wednesday as markets assessed the outcome of high-level U.S.-China talks and awaited key U.S. inflation readings for additional clues on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

After two days of discussions in London, U.S. and Chinese officials have agreed on a limited framework to put their trade truce back on track.

The deal will remove some restrictions on China's rare earth exports and unwind a few recent U.S. export bans. However, a fully ironed-out agreement has yet to materialize.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex edged up by 123.42 points, or 0.15 percent, to 82,515.14, reflecting the modest gains seen elsewhere in other Asian and European markets.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 37.15 points, or 0.15 percent, at 25,141.40 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes ended narrowly mixed, showing little change.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,233 shares rising while 1,813 shares declined and 134 shares closed unchanged.

IT stocks topped the gainers list, with HCL Technologies rallying 3.2 percent, Infosys climbing 2.2 percent and Tech Mahindra gaining 1.7 percent.

Among the prominent decliners, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports and Power Grid Corp fell 1-2 percent.

