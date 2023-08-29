News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Higher In Rangebound Trade

August 29, 2023 — 06:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Tuesday, as the dollar weakened and bond yields slipped amid speculation the Federal Reserve may take a rate-hike breather in September.

Investors also braced for the release of key U.S. and Chinese economic data this week that could define the outlook for interest rates and economic growth.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 79.22 points, or 0.12 percent, at 65,075.82 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 36.60 points, or 0.19 percent, higher at 19,342.65.

Jio Financial Services topped the gainers list to rally 5 percent while Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Hindalco and UPL all rose about 2 percent.

Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel dropped 1-2 percent.

Reliance Industries shed 0.9 percent to extend losses for a fourth day running after its 46th AGM did not reveal any timelines regarding the telecom and retail IPOs.

Zomato jumped 2.4 percent after U.S.-based investment management company Tiger Global Management sold its remaining stake in the company via a bulk deal on the BSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.